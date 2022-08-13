SAN DIEGO – A memorial fund set up in honor of the Carlsbad woman recently killed while riding her electric bicycle has surpassed $110,000.

35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree was riding her electric bicycle home from the park on Aug. 6 when she was involved in a collision with a car near Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street. The Carlsbad resident was thrown from her bicycle and landed on the ground where police officers found her upon arrival at the scene. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up just days after the crash with a goal of raising $20,000 for a funeral and any other expenses that may pop up for Bob Embree, Christine’s husband, and Delilah Embree, the couple’s 16-month-old daughter who was on the e-bike with Christine at the time of the incident. Delilah was “miraculously” uninjured in the crash, according to police officials and GoFundMe organizers.

“This page has been set up to help ease the burden of Bob and Delilah’s shocking new normal, one without the bright essence of our beloved Christine, wife and mother. All donations will go toward Christine’s memorial service and support for her beautiful, young daughter,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “At every glance we see Christine in Delilah, and these funds will help to ensure she is surrounded by the love, support, and beauty that Christine set forth.”

Within a matter of hours, the fundraiser had taken off; In less than one week, more than 1,100 donations have been made in honor of the North County mom, ranging from $25 to $1,500.

In addition to the fundraiser set up by friends and loved ones, Bob’s workplace- the Orange County Firefighter Authority– created a trust with 100% of the proceeds going to the Embree family.

The crash happened just three weeks after Bob went before the Carlsbad City Council, asking them to do more to stop speeding in their neighborhood.

Police said at the time of the crash that drugs and alcohol were not believed to have been factors in the incident but officers did not comment on whether the car involved was going above the speed limit at the time of the collision.

The 42-year-old driver of the Toyota 4-Runner remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

The collision remains under investigation by officials with the Carlsbad Police Department.