SAN DIEGO — More than 100 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia lab breeding facility have arrived in San Diego, officials said Wednesday.

108 of the more than 4,000 pups rescued from the facility arrived on a Greater Goods Charities flight at Gillespie Field on Aug. 31 and were transported to the San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon location for examination.

This is the second flight of its kind; 146 beagles were flown by Greater Good Charities on Aug. 20 to Portland, Oregon.

The animals were all saved from Envigo, a company that breeds animals for testing. In May, the United States Department of Justice found that the company had committed violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

50 of the beagles placed in San Diego will remain with the San Diego Humane Society through the foster program while the others will be spread out among other local agencies including the San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and PAWS of Coronado.

“For our staff and volunteers, this day could not come soon enough,” said San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman. “This has been one of the busiest and most challenging summers in recent memory. But we are here to help animals who need us. These beagles deserve this second chance and we’re very glad to be able to open our doors to them, just as we will soon ask our community to do.”

