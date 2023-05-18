SAN DIEGO — With the help of local businesses, SANDAG has created more than 100 pit stops across the county to encourage the community to get out and ride a bike.

On any given day, bicycle riders stop at SportRX to get water but on Thursday, this prescription sunglasses business is an official pit stop for Bike Anywhere Day. There is a fairly new bike path that runs along Santa Fe Street, connecting Mission Avenue to UTC.

With the help of SANDAG, local businesses and organization are encouraging bike riding.

Bicycle riders are being cheered on. Refreshments, snacks, t-shirts and more are being handed out to those who stop at the more than 100 pit stops set up across the county.

Amber Joubert has been riding her bike to work for 20 years. She says she is grateful San Diego has become a more bicycle friendly county.

“It’s been amazing. The bike coalition has made so many more biking lanes to make it much safer for everyone. I just love it, “ said Joubert.

“Biking is great for many many reasons. I know personally, it’s helped me keep my weight almost under control. It is great physically, you meet great people,” said Charlie Sykes, member of the San Diego Bicycle Club.

In honor of Bike Month, national Bike Anywhere Day is about is about showcasing the many benefits of bicycling and encouraging more folks to giving biking a try.