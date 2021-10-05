More than 1 million property tax bills sent out by county tax collector

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said his office started mailing more than one million 2021-22 secured property tax bills Tuesday.

“These property tax bills are expected to generate $7.6 billion — money our local cities and the county depend on,” McAllister said. “Public health, public schools and many more essential services are funded by property tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible.”

All 1,006,991 secured tax bills are available now at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online free using an electronic check. Taxpayers will also get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent after April 11.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $300 million more than last year’s total of $7.3 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

“The number of parcels in San Diego County grew by 2,183. Most of that increase was due to new condos, but we did see a rise in single-family homes as well,” McAllister said.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office toll-free at 877-829-4732.

