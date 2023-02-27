SAN DIEGO — Snow and icy conditions from last week’s storm have prompted some mountain-area schools to close or switch to a late start schedule, the San Diego County Office of Education said Sunday.

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will be closed on Monday, Feb. 27 due to ongoing inclement weather.

The following school districts will have a late start on Monday:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

This comes after almost a week of school closures in mountain communities, as a storm system bringing high winds, low-elevation snow and rain moved through the area.

More light to moderate rain is expected to hit the region Monday moving into Tuesday. An additional couple of inches of fresh show could be seen Tuesday over Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

Substantial rain is expected to set in Wednesday, possibly bringing some heavy snow in mountain communities.