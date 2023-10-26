SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego on Wednesday reported three additional cases of Salmonella illness linked to unpasteurized or “raw” milk or milk products.

The total number of local cases has now reached 12, including three people who were hospitalized. The most recent person became ill on Oct. 17 with the cases initiating in late September.

It was determined that the contaminated milk was from a producer in Fresno, California, local health officials confirmed.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a recall of the milk as well as heavy cream on Oct. 24, along with a PDF that contains the specific product identification numbers with “best by” dates between Oct. 11 and Nov. 6.

Additional raw milk products were not recalled.

Salmonella bacteria is commonly found in human and animal intestines, causing symptoms like bloody or watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting and headache approximately six hours to six days after consuming contaminated foods, according to the county.

Raw or “natural” milk can produce harmful germs like Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli and other bacteria, viruses and parasites, as it has not gone through the pasteurization process that heats the milk to a high temperature for a short period of time, officials said.

The county warns adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years of age and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe illness.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency urges anyone who may have recently purchased Raw Farm LLC raw milk to not consume it and discard the product.