More progress on Valley Fire: Destructive blaze now 69% contained

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters continued to get a grip on the destructive Valley Fire in East County, announcing the blaze was 69% contained as of Saturday morning, about one week after the fire first started.

Cal Fire said Friday that lighter winds and higher humidity could help limit fire growth heading into the weekend, and confirmed the blaze had held at a size of 17,665 acres by morning. It has destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and injured three firefighters.

#ValleyFire [update] The fire remains 17,665 acres and is now 69% contained. pic.twitter.com/GJVuK8g3U4 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 12, 2020

All evacuation orders have been lifted and roads were reopened Friday afternoon as firefighters continued to make progress on the blaze.

Nearly 800 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire as it continues to burn southeast of Alpine. Firefighters said for each day the Valley Fire stays within its perimeter, the threat to nearby communities will continue to diminish.

As residents return to the area to assess the damage and retrieve belongings, Cal Fire is asking everyone to use extreme caution around trees, power poles and other tall objects or structures that may have been weakened by fire.

Non-residents should avoid the area as there may be traffic flow interruptions due to firefighters, law enforcement and utility workers still operating.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has increased patrols in the area to ensure public safety and prevent looting, Cal Fire said. Residents are asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s

Department if you notice suspicious people in the area.

County officials encouraged people who have lost their homes or other property to the wildfire to call for assistance at 858-715-2200 or email valleyfirerecovery.@sdcounty@ca.gov.

The county is also opening an assistance center to help residents affected by the Valley Fire starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rancho San Diego library branch in El Cajon.

Those who would like to help victims of the fire can make donations to a disaster-relief fund implemented by the San Diego Foundation, which can be found by clicking here.