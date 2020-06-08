More parks, waterfront areas reopen around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Piers, boardwalks and other water areas in San Diego will reopen throughout this week, following lengthy closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

East and West Mission Bay Parks reopened Monday for park and water uses, plus parking lots opened up to 100% capacity. Fiesta Island also reopened Monday for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists, but will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.

On Tuesday, all city piers and boardwalks in San Diego will reopen.

On Friday, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.

Visitors are still asked to practice physical distancing and refrain from any active sports activities at the beaches.

San Diego County health officials reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 8,476, with the number of deaths remaining at 296.

Cities throughout the county can open beach parking lots on Tuesday at their discretion, county officials said Saturday. Members of the same household will also be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer or volleyball.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the Tuesday date was to allow jurisdictions to get through the weekend before the rule change and give cities time to change signage.