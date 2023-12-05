KEARNY MESA, Calif. — Anyone looking to enjoy lunch or heading to work in the popular Convoy District of Kearny Mesa knows full well the struggle to find parking.

In an effort to ease congestion and offer more options for patrons and businesses, the San Diego City Council Tuesday voted to authorize the creation of the Kearny Mesa Community Parking District (CPD).

The unanimous vote establishes parking boundaries and creates an advisory board.

The council also authorized a CPD for San Ysidro.

Essentially it allows the city to make changes like increasing space, reducing the length of red zones and other colored zones as well as the possibility of a parking garage, with options for more.

“Parking garage would be more beneficial for sure. We need a parking garage,” said Huwaida Khalel Somo.

Huwaida Khalel Somo works in the area and says she loses an hour a day looking for parking and would not mind to pay for the convenience.

“It’s very stressful because of the timing and then you kind of come to your work and nowhere to park and just have another headache because you’re on the freeway and then there’s traffic.”

The city is also looking at the addition of metered parking with time limits; the panel will take up that proposed ordinance separately.

“The parking is usually pretty tough. Normally you, just as a matter of course, will skip the lot and just drive around the block,” said Steve Fischer.

Steve Fischer is here often for meals. He says the city should have done a better job planning early on and doesn’t think meters are the answer.

“Where are these people going to park that work here? They need a place to park. There’s a lot of people working here. Meters are not a way to go.”

He also thinks a public parking lot or structure is the way to go, but without the hefty price tag.

“There’s already so many expenses already, to start making people have to pay. Food has already gone up 50% in the last year or two, so lunch now is $25 where it used to be $15. Before that it was $10, so this $25, and now you’re gonna be paying to park too, I just think it’s not good for average people.”