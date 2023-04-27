Fallbrook homes located near the 15 freeway are seen at dusk,

SAN DIEGO — Another series of loud booms may be heard across San Diego next week, according to officials from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

In a noise advisory issued Thursday, Camp Pendleton says there will be live-fire training with Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) starting Saturday, April 29 until Sunday, May 7.

Military officials say MICLIC may produce sounds “louder than usual.”

County areas that are more likely to hear or even feel these loud booms include Oceanside and Fallbrook as they are neighbors to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

San Clemente, which is located slightly north in Orange County, is also considered to be an area that may feel the affects of the military’s MICLIC, according to an impact map onthe base’s webpage.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, however, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50-miles away, according to Camp Pendleton.

This shortly follows a recent noise advisory that was in effect from April 15 until Sunday.

“We do what we can to minimize impact and keep the public informed,” stated a Marine spokesperson in a video explaining why these operations are performed.

For noise inquiries, Camp Pendleton has directed the public to visit their website or contact the Range Operations Division Office at 725-0357 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Though this noise advisory has been issued, there is no guarantee that San Diegans will hear the noises created during live-fire training.

Officials say the U.S. Marines have been training on Camp Pendleton since 1942, so they are prepared to fight our nations battles.