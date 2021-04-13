More fans in the stands: Padres announce changes at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The Padres say more fans will be in the stands at the upcoming homestand with new capacity limits under the orange tier on the state’s coronavirus reopening system.

The Padres announced updated health and safety protocols Tuesday with total capacity at Petco Park increasing to 33% capacity. The team also revealed new sections for vaccinated Californians and those with negative coronavirus test results.

Select sections in Petco Park will be available at 67% capacity for fans who have been fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the game they plan to attend, the Padres said.

Fans 13 years and up must show proof of either of the following:

Paper or digital copy of CDC-issued vaccination card and a photo ID

Paper or digital copy of negative test with photo ID

The Padres say ticketed fans will have the opportunity to receive advance COVID-19 testing at Petco Park for a nominal fee. Tests can be booked through the Padres account manager portal. Attendance remains limited to California residents only.

The Padres anticipate a very limited number of single-game tickets may be available to the general public after members have had a chance to secure tickets. Additional information will be announced later this week.

The Padres added that contactless in-person ordering will now be offered at concession stands throughout Petco Park. Fans can order food and drinks directly from their concession stands. Mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app will remain available.

The changes announced Tuesday go into effect for the homestand beginning Friday, April 16.