More East County lakes to reopen next week

SAN DIEGO — It’s time to grab your paddles and fishing poles — more lakes in East County are set to reopen sooner than expected.

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to reopen various lakes and reservoirs for recreational use.

Lake Hodges in Escondido will reopen next Wednesday, July 1 — just in time for the 4th of July.

Many people who spent their Tuesday afternoon near the lake say they’re beyond ecstatic the lake is reopening.

“I think it’s awesome. Great place,” Victor Perez told FOX 5.

“I think opening it up by July 1st will be a great outlet for people to come and be in nature and enjoy summer a little bit,” said Leslie Booher, another local.

Booher said she and her partner’s family have owned a nearby house for the last 25 years. For her, Lake Hodges is a little nostalgic.

Several other lakes, including El Capitan and San Vicente, have already reopened. According to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, the cost of reopening anymore is roughly $1 million.

“With the COVID requirements, the cleaning and all of that it just wasn’t in their budget to make it happen,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said.

In partnership with county officials, Faulconer and Vaus, an agreement was made Tuesday to reopen the rest of the lakes.

“It’s a great day,” Vaus said. “Those lakes in East County are kind of like Mission Bay and Balboa Park. A lot of people count on those so it was a great day to see the deal come together.”

Those lakes include Lake Sutherland in Ramona, Lake Barrett and Lake Hodges. Residents can soon start enjoying everything the lakes have to offer, from jet skiing to boating to paddle boarding.

“Those are like heritage activities for folks out there, especially in the time of the pandemic,” Vaus said. “You got to give folks options to get out and enjoy themselves with their families so it’s a great victory.”

Vaus said all public boats will have to be cleaned between users once they open next week. People will also need to continue following guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like wearing face coverings.

All lakes in East County will be back open within the next couple of weeks.