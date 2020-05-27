More DMV field offices to reopen Thursday

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open more field offices to the public Thursday.

The following field offices in San Diego County will reopen:

Chula Vista

El Cajon

San Diego – Clairemont

San Ysidro

The Hillcrest (Normal Street) and San Marcos field offices reopened earlier this month.

The field offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesday, when they will open at 9 a.m.

The DMV closed all public offices on March 27 to protect employees and the public from the coronavirus.

Office visits will be limited to customers with current appointments and limited transactions requiring an in-person visit. For a list of those transactions, click here.