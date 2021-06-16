More city pools to reopen next week

SAN DIEGO — Five more San Diego city pools are slated to reopen Monday following their closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, ten city pools will be open, up from the five that reopened in June 2020 with reduced capacity and required reservations. These protocols will be dropped, along with mask requirements outside the pool for vaccinated guests. Pool programs will return, including swim classes starting at $5.

The City Heights Swim Center and Bud Kearns Pool will remain closed for the summer season while undergoing reconstruction projects. The Tierrasanta Pool is expected to reopen by midsummer once the maintenance on pool filtration system is completed, the City of San Diego said.

“It’s been really tough this past year operating at a reduced capacity,” said Nicole McNeil, district manager with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re in the process of rebuilding our workforce and it’s been very successful. The last couple of months we’re hiring lots of pool guards so that we can increase programming this summer.”

The city is also encouraging retired seniors to consider positions as lifeguards.