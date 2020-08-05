More Chula Vista businesses can now operate outdoors

Chula Vista City Council adopted a new ordinance Tuesday that will allow more businesses to operate outdoors.

The ordinance will allow businesses such as nail salons, barbershops, gyms and massage and tattoo parlors to operate outside.

Bars, breweries, and wineries that serve food can also set up shop outdoors.

The ordinance says businesses are prohibited from using city property including sidewalks, streets, and on-street parking spaces unless they were granted permission by the city.

Councilman John Mccann said the new ordinance aims to help more businesses survive the pandemic.

“We are trying to be more inclusive for our businesses so they can compete during these challenging times,” Mccann said.

The decision comes after the city announced they will be shutting down a section of 3rd Avenue on certain days to expand outdoor dining for businesses.

Businesses will still have to follow state and county health guidelines.