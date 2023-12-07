SAN DIEGO — More affordable housing is on the way for seniors in San Diego.

On Tuesday, the county approved a 100-unit project that will use public land in an effort to decrease senior homelessness.

“In the face of truly alarming numbers of homeless seniors, we are using public land to create homes specifically for older San Diegans,” said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Every senior should be able to age with dignity, and these homes will provide 100 aging San Diegans with an opportunity to live in a home they can afford.”

According to the county, seniors often find themselves more likely to spend more of their income on rent than other age groups because many live on fixed-incomes. This makes them more susceptible to the impacts of rent increases.

Since 2016, officials say the number of unsheltered homeless seniors in the region has hovered above 25%.

This senior housing project is slated to be located at a 7.86-acre property next to the Ramona Intergenerational Community Campus. The county said about 4 acres of site area will be made into affordable senior group housing, while the rest of the property will become a community park.

Other components of the project, as explained by the county, include a senior center with a kitchen and a PACE Medical Clinic.

This development will be reserved for low-income seniors earning below 50% of area median income. This would be $48,250 for a one-person household and $55,150 for a two-person household.

According to the most recent Regional Housing Needs Assessment, nearly 69,000 units are needed regionally for very low, and low-income households.