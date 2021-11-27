Monuments vandalized with graffiti in Old Town historical park

A statue at Presidio Park in San Diego honoring members of the Mormon Battalion is shown vandalized with graffiti Saturday at Presidio Park in Old Town. (File)

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating Saturday after multiple monuments were found vandalized with graffiti at Presidio Park in Old Town.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows a mural, depicting members of the Mormon Battalion, defaced with graffiti saying, “May all colonizers fall,” “Death to the White man’s world,” “Death to White supremacy,” “No thanks, no giving!” and “Land Back.” Other statues and plaques were also seen vandalized with some of the aforementioned comments.

The Mormon Battalion was a group of about 500 Latter-day Saints who joined the U.S. Army in 1846, marching nearly 2,000 miles across the southwestern U.S. during the Mexican-American War to provide financial support for their families and other Mormon pioneers, according to an article published by the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

It is unclear when the vandalism happened, but SDPD says they are working on cleaning up the graffiti. The City of San Diego told FOX 5 the San Diego Park and Recreation Department will also assist.









Historical monuments found vandalized with graffiti in Old Town’s Presidio Park. (File)