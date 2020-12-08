Monolith pops up in San Diego

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

SAN DIEGO — A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

The silver structure was spotted in the ground next to stores off Scripps Poway Parkway.

The discovery comes after two monoliths appeared in San Luis Obispo County within a matter of days of each other. Last month, a monolith appeared in Southern Utah, attracting crowds to the rural area.

Monoliths have been popping up all over the country and across the globe in recent weeks.

It’s not known who built the structure.