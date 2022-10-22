SAN DIEGO — If you plan to vote in the November 8 Statewide General Election, the last day to register is coming up.

You must register to vote by Monday, October 24 to receive a mail ballot for the upcoming election. You can register online at sdvote.com or request a registration form by calling (800) 696-0136. Anyone not registered to vote in San Diego County, recently moved or has changed their name will need to register. Registration status can also be checked online.

If you miss the Monday deadline, you will need to go to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa in person or visit a vote center starting October 29 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Voting can also be done in person at any vote center. Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All vote center locations and the Registrar’s office will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.