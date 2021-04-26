Mom dies of injuries from weekend shooting in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO – A 40-year-old woman who was shot while sitting in a car with her family over the weekend has died, authorities said Monday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the vehicle was parked on Bancroft Drive near Golf Drive. Sheriff’s deputies say she was sitting in the car with her husband and 4-year-old daughter when two armed men approached the vehicle and at least one shot at the car. It is not yet clear what prompted the shooting.

According to deputies, the victim was shot in the leg and had been hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither her husband nor the 4-year-old were hurt.

A neighbor told FOX 5 that she heard six or seven pops from the incident late Saturday.

“I just opened my door and I could hear voices,” the neighbor said, “and I started to hear a woman crying out and screaming.”

No suspect description has been released.