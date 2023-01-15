MENIFEE, Calif. – A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.

This began when Menifee police responded to a child exchange custody court order Saturday because the mom, who has not been identified, was supposed to turn over the two kids to the father, according to police.

Officers said the family was able to track down the mother in Riverside County. Once she was found that is when the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department took over the case and had a car chase with her down the 60 and 215 Freeways.

Once the mother reached Interstate 15 in the San Diego area, Escondido police took over the pursuit all the way to the U.S. and Mexico border, according to authorities.

The pursuit ended around 9:33 p.m. when the mother entered the country of Mexico

Menifee police said the mother then tried to enter the U.S. at around 9 a.m. Sunday but was instead arrested by border patrol. The kids have since been returned to their father.

No injuries have been reported during the pursuit.