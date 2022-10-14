VISTA, Calif. — A fire that erupted in a mobile home Friday morning killed a woman as well as a cat and dog in the Vista area, authorities said.

The blaze occurred just before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The fire was first reported by a member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol after they saw smoke while on duty, according to the sheriff’s official. Firefighters from three different departments responded to the scene.

Deputies arrived first to the location where they were directed by neighbors who claimed a woman was still inside the mobile home, Portillo said. That’s when deputies broke the back window and a sliding glass door to get inside but were pushed back by fire and heavy smoke.

Firefighters found a woman in a bedroom after extinguishing the fire, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said. A dog and cat were also discovered dead in the mobile home.

A deputy suffering scrapes to his hand from breaking a window was the only other injury reported.

The identity of the woman will be released once the family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the deadly fire.