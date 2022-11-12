NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at a National City mobile home park Saturday morning.

Firefighters received reports of a car fire just after 4 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Division Street. The fire quickly spread to two homes on either side of the car, said Captain Jeremy Day with the National City Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to put out the fire in 15 minutes. Both homes were damaged but no injuries have been reported, said Captain Day. One cat was also rescued from the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.