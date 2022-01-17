MLK celebrated in Balboa Park for his fight against segregation

SAN DIEGO – The World Beat Cultural Center in Balboa Park on Monday hosted its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Chanelle Borders and her family, who celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King at center every year, says its a time to be inspired, to learn and connect.

“Future generations to be well-informed, to be passionate about equality and what’s going on in the world and what’s right,” Borders said.

While the event is a celebration, the cause and the fight for equality is as important today as it was more than 60 years ago, when Dr. King led the March on Washington.



Keynote speaker Reverend Shane Harris gave a rousing speech, calling out Washington, D.C. and what he says is an establishment that is not doing enough.

”We were the ones who built the White House, we were the ones who built buildings, we were the ones who put in the work, we were the ones who set the trend like the Migos say, we were the ones who built the foundation of this country, yet we have no dollars circulating from those in Washington, D.C.,” Harris said.

For most, the day is not about politics, but rather love, unity and shared dreams,

“It’s open to the whole community, not just one, and I think that in itself is huge because, like I said, he (Dr. King) fought against segregation and we’re all here as one to celebrate these moments,” attendee Maurice Borders said.