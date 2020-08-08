Mission Valley Mall offers drive-in movies this weekend

Thanksgiving week is here and for many, that means a bit of extra time on their hands or few more family members in the house. (Shutterstock)

SAN DIEGO — Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? One San Diego mall is offering drive-in movies.

Westfield Mission Valley will be showing Little Rascals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Despicable Me at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 7 p.m.

It’ll cost you $10 per car and tickets need to be bought ahead of time online. All profits will go to Feeding San Diego.

The event will take place in the parking lot near Chipotle and Pei Wei, across from Target’s parking lot.

You can also get discounts on dine-in or take-out orders when you show your same-day movie ticket at the following businesses:

Buffalo Wild Wings – 10% off

Dairy Queen – 10% off or BOGO Mini Blizzards

Panda Express – Buy a 2 item entree and get a kids meal FREE

Panera Bread – Family Feast value meals starting at $31

Pei Wei – 25% off

Puesto – Free guacamole & chips with your dine-in order

Yard House – 10% off

Organizers said to bring your Eventbrite ticket confirmation with you.

To ensure safety, they said they will leave enough distance between you and the surrounding vehicles.

They’re asking all guests to remain in or right by their vehicles, practice social distancing and wear masks.

ENTRANCE & PARKING

There will be two entrances to the drive-in, one off of Camino De La Reina and the other off of Camino Del Rio N.

The lot will open an hour and a half prior to each showing. Ushers will direct cars to designated parking spots. RVs and campers are not permitted.

FOOD AND DRINK

Each guest will receive a complimentary snack pack to enjoy with their movie (chips, water, and granola bar). Drinks, candy, and popcorn will be sold inside the event. No alcohol is permitted inside event area.