Mission Hills High School principal was recently placed on leave for an unknown reason. (Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Mission Hills High School Principal Cliff Mitchell was placed on a paid leave of absence on Sept. 30 after a concern was raised the day before, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.

Mitchell will remain on leave while district officials review the matter. No additional information on the specifics of the concern has been released at this time.

In a letter addressed to the Mission Hills High School Community, Superintendent Andy Johnson said, “the wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority.” He noted, “no information to date would suggest that any students are or have been in harm’s way.”

Due to confidentiality, district officials say they are unable to share additional details surrounding the nature of the claim.

In the meantime, Assistant Principal Nathan Baker will be in charge of any principal duties, according to Superintendent Johnson.

An investigation is ongoing.