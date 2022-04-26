SAN DIEGO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman considered at risk after not showing up to pick up her friend at the San Diego International Airport.

Agnes Bellrose, 84, has been unreachable since she missed the scheduled pickup Monday, police said. She left for the airport from the Serra Mesa area in a bronze Hyundai SUV with the California license plate “AAPHONE.”

She was described by police as Asian, standing 4-feet tall and weighing approximately 98 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A photo provided by police also shows her wearing glasses, earrings and a gold necklace.

It was not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Those with information about Bellrose’s whereabouts were asked to contact the agency at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22605934.