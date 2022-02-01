Missing woman made ‘distraught’ phone call from San Diego last week

Rosann Taylor, 67, last was seen Jan. 27, 2022, when leaving her home to visit San Diego. Taylor hasn’t been heard from since Feb. 28 when she made a phone call that was traced potentially near University City. (Photos provided by Redondo Beach Police Department)

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the last known phone call made by Rosann Taylor. It was Jan. 28.

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday are searching for a Redondo Beach woman who hasn’t been heard from in several days after appearing “distraught” on a phone call from San Diego last week.

Rosann Taylor, 67, last was seen Jan. 27 when leaving her home to visit San Diego, Redondo Beach police Lt. Fabian Saucedo said in a news release. According to police, Taylor hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 28 when she made a phone call that was traced potentially near University City.

“Family and friends are concerned about Rosann Taylor’s well-being and feel she may be in need of medical attention,” Saucedo said.

Taylor was described by police as being white, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 115 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and she was wearing a white shirt with a brown sweater and tan pants. At the time of her last sighting, Taylor was driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima with the California license plate 8KQG907.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts was asked to call the Redondo Beach Police

Department’s Investigations Division at 310-379-2477.