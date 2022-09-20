SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning in Hillcrest.

Danica Lotina, who is considered at-risk, was last seen around 11 a.m., police said. Lotina speaks little English and mostly speaks Croatian and Serbian.

Lotina is described as white with green eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has long black hair which she wears in a low ponytail and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Lotina’s whereabouts is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22-50089.