Missing woman, 72, last seen driving in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Police Tuesday reached out to the public for help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing in Oceanside.

Marlynn Arnold, who suffers from memory loss, was last seen around noon Monday driving in the 1700 block of Maxson Street, south of Mission Avenue and northeast of Interstate 5, according to Oceanside police.

She was driving a 2007 silver Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5XTL360, police said.

Arnold was described as a 5-foot-2 white woman who weighs about 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pajamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.