SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are on the lookout for a 48-year-old woman who has been missing since last week.

Chesare Gia Dale was last seen Thursday night in the 5500 block of Del Cerro Boulevard, police said. Dale is considered at-risk because of her medical conditions.

Dale is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Dale uses public transportation and is known to visit local beaches.

Anyone who sees Dale or knows where she might be is asked to call SDPD’s Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case No. 23-502009.