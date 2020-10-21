Missing woman, 21, last seen with broken down car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old woman was reported missing Tuesday in San Diego.

Megan Hosfield was last seen about 7:45 p.m. Monday with her broken down vehicle at 6565 Balboa Avenue, east of Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Hosfield is Hispanic, 5 feet 4, 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray and black tie-dye shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on Hosfield’s whereabouts was asked to call the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.

