SAN DIEGO — A neuroscientist at UC San Diego feared dead was identified as one of the seven victims killed in a massive fire that tore through a historical building in Montreal, Canada, according to a report.

Montreal police told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that a Quebec coroner confirmed Dr. An Wu, 31, died in the blaze.

The incident occurred March 16 around 5:45 a.m. in the Old Port District, per Canadian authorities.

Wu was attending an academic conference and was booked into an Airbnb on the third floor of the historic building, according to a GoFundMe account set up by her colleagues.

The floors and roof collapse make it dangerous for investigators to enter the three-story building, so they use high-tech devices cameras to identify areas for the possible location of the bodies.

Other victims identified include Dania Zafar, 32, Saniya Khan, 32, Nathan Sears, 35, and Camille Maheux, 76, CBC reported.

“We are well aware that the wait is going to be very hard and painful for the families, especially each time we announce the discovery of a new victim in the rubble,” an official said at a news conference.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault says there is no reason to believe there are other victims in the rubble and that the fire department will now focus on trying to determine the cause of the fire, according to CBC.