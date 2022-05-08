SAN DIEGO — Police say a 13-year-old boy has been missing for several days after he ran away from his home in Tijuana and made his way into San Diego.

Misael Ortiz left home on May 4 and came into the U.S. via the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, officials said in a tweet. “Ortiz has never run away before and his motives are unknown,” the alert added.

Authorities said he was spotted recently in downtown San Diego, near Petco Park.

Misael Ortiz, a missing 13-year-old boy believed to have walked into the U.S. from his hometown of Tijuana. (Photo: San Diego Police Department)

Police described Ortiz as a Hispanic teen standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with a picture of a lion on it, along with blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing a backpack.

He has a relative in town, but is not with them, police added.

Officials asked anyone who spots the boy or might have information about his whereabouts to contact the department via its non-emergency line, 619-531-2000, or by contacting Detective Castellanos at 619-424-0489. The case number is 22400677.

Police provided this image as an example of the backpack Misael Ortiz, a missing 13-year-old, was believed to be traveling with. (Photo: San Diego Police Department)

While Ortiz left home May 4, Sunday’s notice was the first time local authorities have notified the public about the missing boy.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the young teen reached the downtown area from the Otay Mesa border crossing. A bus service connects the port of entry to the trolley, which could have taken him to the area described by police. Officials did not mention any potential companions traveling with the boy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.