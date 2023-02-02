Authorities are showcasing stolen property this weekend. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.

The event will take place at the Sheriff’s Investigations, Crime Lab, Property and Evidence (ICP) Building located at 5590 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The items set to be on display range from electronics, tools and other household items that were stolen from storage units and construction sites in Encinitas, Jamul and Alpine. The Sheriff’s Department is holding the viewing with the hopes of returning these items to their rightful owners.

Recovered stolen tools are displayed. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

For those planning to attend the showcase, you will need to meet at least one of the following criteria to claim your property:

-You have the Sheriff’s Case Number.

-You can prove your name is on the item.

-You have a receipt with the item’s serial number.

Recovered stolen speakers are displayed. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Unable to meet this criteria? Individuals who did not report their item stolen but can prove it belongs to them can file a report at the viewing. A Sheriff’s Department official will take the person’s information and contact them after the event.

For more information about the public viewing, contact Sheriff’s Detective Paul Oules at 760-966-3500.

The stolen items have an estimated value of around $250,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.