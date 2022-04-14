SAN DIEGO — A missing San Diego woman’s family has located her safely after several days of searching, police said Thursday.

Authorities called on the public to help them find Nicole Marie Paré earlier this week after she didn’t arrive at the airport to pick up a family member Monday, according to San Diego Police Department.

Investigators deemed Paré “at risk” based on the fact that she had never disappeared before, though they also said on Twitter “there’s no evidence she’s a victim of a crime.” Police said a car belonging to Paré was spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and her purse was found abandoned in East County.

Police later shared security photos of the woman walking through a parking lot in La Mesa on April 11, the day she had been expected at the airport.

SDPD shared no further details about why Paré disappeared or how she was located, which is not unusual in local missing person’s cases where a crime is not suspected. The department said family members located her.

“(Thanks) to everyone who has kept an eye out for her,” police said on Twitter.