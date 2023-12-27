SAN DIEGO — A missing persons case involving a married couple from San Ysidro has evolved into a murder-suicide investigation, according to authorities.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol called the San Diego Police Department around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to report a vehicle that was found in the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

In that vehicle, authorities discovered man, 52, and a woman, 45, who were both deceased. The two individuals, a married couple who were said to have been living separately, were reported missing last week by family members.

The exact nature of what occurred and why they were missing is still under investigation. However, police said there was likely a domestic violence incident prior to the couple disappearing.

Detectives from the SDPD’s Southern Division and the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Based on preliminary evidence, authorities say the man was killed from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The woman’s injuries are undetermined at this time and will be confirmed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide with her husband as the lone suspect, police explained.

Both the suspect and victim have been identified but their names are being withheld at his time pending notification of family.

SDPD said the deadly incident “appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence.”

Anyone with information regarding this murder-suicide investigation is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.