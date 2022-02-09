Missing Oceanside woman’s body found below cliff

Sara Otero, 28, was reported missing before her body was found at the bottom of a cliff near Camp Pendleton in February 2022. (Photo: Oceanside Police Department)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The body of a missing Oceanside woman was found at the bottom of a cliff in San Diego County Tuesday, police confirm.

Authorities had been searching for 28-year-old Sara Otero since late last month, deeming her “at-risk” and asking the public to keep an eye out for her Subaru Outback at nearby state parks, which she was known to visit frequently.

On Tuesday, police found the car in a remote area near Camp Pendleton, and discovered Otero’s body at the bottom of a cliff nearby, an Oceanside Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Foul play was not suspected and it appears she died from injuries suffered in a fall, the officer said, but the San Diego County Medical Examiner has not officially determined her cause of death.

Police added that Otero was wearing the same clothing from the last day she was seen.

The young woman’s family was notified Tuesday evening, according to police. On Instagram, her father implied that Sara had died by suicide.

“It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that I need to share the news with all of you that Sara Celeste decided that she had had enough of this Life,” Greg Otero wrote.

Police did not directly comment on that statement and emphasized that Otero’s death remains under investigation.

The father’s Instagram post also thanked members of the community who had helped the family search for Sara.

“Over these last 11 days, our hearts have been greatly touched by the outpouring of love expressed towards our daughter,” he wrote. “It’s a little too much to bear at this moment, but we feel your love … Thank you everybody for being a part of her life.”

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.