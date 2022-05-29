NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said.

Martha Carter, 77, had last been seen at 1903 Harding Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. At 9 a.m. Sunday, Carter was located by several of her extended family members who were assisting with the search and rescue operation.

Carter’s relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

Family members contacted police to report her location. Carter was unresponsive and showed signs of death, and was confirmed dead by police and fire personnel at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, police said.

Immediate family members were interviewed by NCPD detectives and the medical examiner.

