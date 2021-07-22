Missing mom’s parents still fighting for visitation rights with Millete kids

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The parents of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete have been fighting for months for the right to visit their three grandkids, court documents show.

The children of Maya and Larry Millete have been living at the couple’s home near Mount San Miguel Park with their dad during the months-long investigation into their mother’s disappearance.

During that time, Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, tells FOX 5 she and her husband have lost regular contact with the kids and Larry, who was named a person of interest in the case this week. Maya’s parents have also been unable to see the kids, the family says, and they have been trying for several months to go through the courts to change that.

New legal documents filed this week show that a child custody meeting is now scheduled for August 3. The grandparents are seeking visitation rights for every other weekend as well as FaceTime calls once per week.

“It does not appear that Larry will allow for any sort of contact with our family unless it is by order of the court,” a late June declaration from the grandparents reads. “We have no intent on discussing anything with the Children regarding the circumstances of their mother’s disappearance. We just want to spend time with the Children.”

Drouaillet first mentioned the grandparents’ attempts to see the kids in May.

“We used to be together almost every other weekend,” she told FOX 5. “Not seeing them at all … it is very heartbreaking for the family.”

The ongoing legal battle comes amid three searches at the family’s home, a gun violence restraining order that led to the seizure of several of the father’s firearms, and as Chula Vista police confirmed Thursday that Larry is formally considered a person of interest in the case.

Larry has told police he is in no way responsible for the disappearance, and in a scathing 80-page legal response to the seizure of his guns, he wrote that his portrayal in local media and threats from the public have created a “toxic environment” for him and his children.

Larry blamed Maya’s family for feeding into a narrative that paints him as responsible for the disappearance.

“My wife’s family and their attorney have been appearing on television uttering statements implying and highly suggesting to the public and the media that I am to be blamed for her six-month long disappearance. I am not responsible for her disappearance and I have fully cooperated with the police investigation,” he wrote, in part.

Larry has also accused Chula Vista police of mistreating him during the investigation.