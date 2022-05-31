SAN DIEGO – A 63-year-old man reported missing was found dead last week in a Borrego Springs field, San Diego County sheriff’s investigators said Tuesday.

Kim Michaelis had been missing since May 23. His body was found two days later in an open field behind the 3300 block of Borrego Valley Road, sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said in an email. The area is a short distance from where sheriff’s officials say Michaelis was last spotted wearing a dark shirt and a purple bathing suit at a local country club.

Deputies did not find any evidence of foul play, Baggs said. Few other details about the circumstances of Michaelis’ death were shared.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.