Man separated from dirt bike group found

UPDATE: The man has been found and is receiving medical treatment as deputies work to get him home, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday morning.

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday reached out to the public for help in locating a 55-year-old man who was last seen riding a dirt bike in Borrego Springs on Sunday morning.

James Richard Rawlins III was riding with a group at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday when he got separated from them in an off-road area near state Route 78 and Yaqui Pass, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Det. Bradley Farr.

Rawlins, who goes by Jimmy, was riding a 2015 Beta 500RS enduro style, red and white motorcycle, Farr said. The motorcycle is street legal.

He was described as a 5-foot-11, weighing about 200 pounds with a goatee. Rawlins was last seen wearing black motocross gear and a black and silver helmet.

Anyone with information on Rawlins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Farr at 619-938-8411 or bradley.farr@sdsheriff.org.