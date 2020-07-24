Missing man at risk because of diminished mental capacity

Police say Jose Chaparro hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon. He is not familiar with San Diego and has now money.

SAN DIEGO — Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 62-year-old man from out of town who has no money, is unfamiliar with San Diego and is at risk because of his diminished mental capacity.

Jose Chaparro was last seen at 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5300 block of Napa Street. His niece told police that he is from Fresno, California, and doesn’t know his way around San Diego. He suffers from amnesia and has a reduced mental capacity, she said.

Chaparro has no money, no identification, no phone and does not use public transit, police said. His niece said that he does not have a sense of personal danger and is capable of walking into traffice.

Chaparro is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown-gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a Grateful Dead skull on his left bicep and Jerry Garcia’s face on his back. He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who has information about Chaparro’s whereabouts should call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.