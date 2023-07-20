Ryder, a dog who went missing on July 3 from his Las Vegas home, was found on July 17 in El Cajon, animal officials said. (San Diego Humane Society)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Talk about a dog’s journey! A pup from Las Vegas miraculously wound up 335 miles west of his home in El Cajon, animal officials said.

Ryder, a 9-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, went missing from his owner’s yard in Las Vegas on July 3, Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said in a press release Thursday.

Fourteen days later, the dog was brought in to the Humane Society’s El Cajon campus as a stray by a person who said they found the dog outside a Ross store in El Cajon.

“Luckily, the dog had a microchip, and the Lost & Found team immediately called the number to locate Ryder’s owners,” Thompson said.

Ryder’s dog owners were ecstatic and very surprised on how Ryder ended up in California, according to SDHS.

Debbie Ferris, Ryder’s dog mom, along with his “aunt” Darlene Hardee and Ryder’s best dog friend Blondie, made the drive to reunite with their pup Thursday afternoon in El Cajon.