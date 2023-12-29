SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Friday are asking for the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old at-risk woman who went missing in the City Heights area.

Maria Gamez was last seen near 5400 University Ave in the El Cerrito/Colina Del Sol neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 10:06 a.m.

Police describe Gamez as 5’2″, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gamez is asked to call 911 and refer to case #23502776.