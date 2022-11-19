Missing: Ruth Nolasco; last seen leaving Sharp Memorial Hospital on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo release by the San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

Ruth Nolasco, 19, was last seen leaving Sharp Memorial Hospital, located at 7901 Frost Street, on Friday, authorities tweeted.

Nolasco is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, a grey long sleeve shirt and blue pants. She is 5 feet one inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Police said she is considered at-risk due to her medical conditions.

Anyone who has seen Nolasco or has any information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.