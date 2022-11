Authorities are searching for an at-risk missing man last seen in the Vista area on Nov. 10, 2022. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk man.

Alin Ramon Cox was last seen Thursday wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants/shoes, carrying a pink backpack and using a cane in the city of Vista, authorities tweeted at 9:01 p.m.

Cox, who has red hair and green eyes, is 6 feet 2 inches and 205 pounds.

If anyone finds Cox, they are asked to please call 911.