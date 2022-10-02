Authorities are searching for a missing 43-year-old man last seen in the Golden Hill neighborhood on Sept. 31, 2022. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 43-year-old missing at-risk man.

Phuc Nguyen was last seen Friday around noon in the 2400 block of Broadway in the Golden Hill neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police describe Nguyen as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black hat. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Nguyen is considered at risk due his medical conditions.



Any information related to his whereabouts, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500835.