SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 43-year-old missing at-risk man.
Phuc Nguyen was last seen Friday around noon in the 2400 block of Broadway in the Golden Hill neighborhood, according to authorities.
Police describe Nguyen as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black hat. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Nguyen is considered at risk due his medical conditions.
Any information related to his whereabouts, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500835.