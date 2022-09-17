SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old at-risk man.

Ricardo Rodriguez was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. near the 4100 block of Arizona Street in the North Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic man with black and gray hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

If anyone has information related to his whereabouts, please contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500802.