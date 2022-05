SAN DIEGO – Authorities seek tips this week on the whereabouts of a 63-year-old missing man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Kim Michaelis last was seen at the Borrego Springs Country Club, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. At the time of his last sighting, Michaelis was wearing a dark shirt and a purple bathing suit.

No further details about Michaelis were shared by the agency.

Those with information were asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.